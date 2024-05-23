Dams on the way, but villagers desperate for water now
Supply unreliable, while others have never had taps in area earmarked for Umzimvubu project
While the multibillion-rand Umzimvubu Water Project slowly gets off the ground, hundreds of villagers living near the sites where the three dams are to be constructed are yearning for access to potable water...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.