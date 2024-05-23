News

Storm-ravaged Eastern Cape school rises again

Mercedes-Benz SA teams up with Gift of the Givers to work wonders at Gqala Primary

By TED KEENAN - 23 May 2024

Late last year, Gqala Primary School in Tsholomnqa, on the coast west of East London, was all but flattened by gale-force winds which compromised walls and ripped corrugated iron roofing off the buildings, sending it flying into neighbouring homes...

