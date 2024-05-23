WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Political parties are hard at work ahead of the upcoming election, specifically the governing ANC, which is trying to retain state power for its exclusive use.
Financial Mail reports that it is not clear that this will be enough to secure it the outright majority it craves, but it is unlikely to lose proximity to power.
Features and cover editor for Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers spoke to Business Day TV about how post-election coalitions and scenarios line up.
