News

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers

By Business Day TV - 23 May 2024

Political parties are hard at work ahead of the upcoming election, specifically the governing ANC, which is trying to retain state power for its exclusive use.

Financial Mail reports that it is not clear that this will be enough to secure it the outright majority it craves, but it is unlikely to lose proximity to power.

Features and cover editor for Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers spoke to Business Day TV about how post-election coalitions and scenarios line up.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...