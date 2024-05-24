News

Hijacker arrested after truck collides with railway bridge in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 24 May 2024
The trailer compartment of the vehicle hit the Muizenberg railway bridge with considerable force, lifting the front of the truck and slamming the driver's compartment into the underside of the bridge.
The trailer compartment of the vehicle hit the Muizenberg railway bridge with considerable force, lifting the front of the truck and slamming the driver's compartment into the underside of the bridge.
Image: Supplied

Two suspects who allegedly hijacked a goods transporting vehicle from Ocean View in Cape Town collided with a railway bridge while driving at high speed on Thursday. 

The trailer compartment of the vehicle hit the Muizenberg railway bridge with considerable force, lifting the front of the truck and slamming the driver's compartment into the underside of the bridge.

“Dazed, both occupants sat injured on the sidewalk while a crowd gathered. Older markings on the truck windshield were noticed, indicating the truck had recently been hijacked, recovered and booked into the police holding yard,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

Kidnap for ransom, hijacking suspect killed in shoot-out with police on N12

A man linked to the kidnapping for ransom of a Benoni businessman, who died while held captive, was shot dead by the police's anti-kidnapping task ...
News
1 week ago

The suspects fled the scene in different directions. One ran towards a main road where he drove away in a getaway car. The other fled towards Strandfontein but was arrested by a member of a local security company.

“Goods vehicles continue to be targeted by criminal syndicates. Our services respond regularly to such occurrences and have recovered many vehicles,” said Smith.

“Recently our safety and security investigation unit received information about a location in Airport Industria where such stolen goods were being kept. After raiding the premises, the unit was able to recover several consignments taken during hijackings.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...