News

Nelson Mandela Bay firearms dealer’s second shot at bail delayed

By Riaan Marais - 24 May 2024

A Gqeberha firearms dealer’s second attempt at bail was delayed on Friday after the magistrate was unavailable to proceed with the matter...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...