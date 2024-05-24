New equipment will boost cancer treatment at Frere
Health MEC unveils hi-tech machines worth nearly R100m at East London hospital
Hundreds of patients waiting for radiation treatment for cancer will finally be attended to as the department of health unveiled new equipment worth R96m and a tunnel washer worth R18m on Thursday at Frere Hospital...
