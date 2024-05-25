Former state employee found guilty of taking R160,000 payment from Digital Vibes

The state said the payments she received were not due to her.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/ File photo
A former senior Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (Misa) official, Lizeka Tonjeni, 49, has been found guilty of corruption related to the Digital Vibes contract.
Misa is an entity overseen by the co-operative governance department.
In 2018, Misa awarded a tender of almost R4m to Digital Vibes to render communication services for 24 months.
According to the charge sheet, various payments were made by Digital Vibes to Tonjeni between December 2018 and August 2020.
Tonjeni allegedly received payments amounting to R160,000.
She was employed by Misa as director of executive support in the office of the CEO.
“On July 17 2018, Digital Vibes were informed that it had been appointed as the preferred service provider. Digital Vibes were further informed that Tonjeni would be the nominated project manager responsible for the management of the appointed and to whom all communication had to be addressed,” read the charge sheet.
The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court found Tonjeni's evidence not to be reasonably true and dishonest.
After the judgment, the state opposed Tonjeni's application to extend her bail.
Mahanjana said the state's refusal comes after Tonjeni failed to comply with her bail conditions.
“She travelled and moved to the Eastern Cape without notifying the investigating officer and applied for a new passport while her bail conditions prohibited her from doing so. During the bail hearing, state advocate Willem van Zyl argued that Tonjeni was a flight risk, as she applied for a passport 17 days before her possible conviction,” she said.
The court found she had undermined the justice system and bail system.
The matter has been postponed to June 6 for sentencing proceedings.
TimesLIVE
