BMW cash-in-transit gang caught by cops

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2024
Seven cash-in-transit suspects were swiftly traced and arrested in Mangaung.
Image: SAPS

Seven suspects have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist on Saturday afternoon outside a mall in Mangaung.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earl said a security vehicle was intercepted by robbers driving a BMW.

Police and private security personnel responded swiftly to the scene. A shoot-out ensued. No one was injured and the suspects evaded capture. However, a search netted seven suspects at different places around Mangaung later that day.

“The money suspected to have been looted during the incident with two firearms, an AK-47 rifle and a pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition as well as two cars were recovered by the team during this operation,” Earl said.

