Close call for Shushu A residents as wildfire tears through area
Villagers slam ADM, saying ‘fire bakkie’ was of no use as they continue to battle along without water
Villagers of Shushu A, near Qonce, were left to count their losses after a wildfire tore through the community, burning fence posts, kraals and yards, and leaving a 16-year-old with severe burns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.