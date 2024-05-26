News

Close call for Shushu A residents as wildfire tears through area

Villagers slam ADM, saying ‘fire bakkie’ was of no use as they continue to battle along without water

By ANELISA GUSHA and MANDILAKHE KHWABABANA - 26 May 2024

Villagers of Shushu A, near Qonce, were left to count their losses after a wildfire tore through the community, burning fence posts, kraals and yards, and leaving a 16-year-old with severe burns...

