Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2024
A televised address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be broadcast from 6pm on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening.

The speech will be broadcast on SABC from 6pm.

This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes from Monday and general voting on Wednesday. 

