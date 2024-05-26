“A few minutes later, a Mercedes-Benz fitting the description of the vehicle with three occupants was spotted travelling on the N2 and was pulled off the road,” Nkohli said.
“Police searched the vehicle and found two unlicensed firearms on two male occupants.
“On questioning, the third occupant, who is believed to be working for the Mhlontlo local municipality, alleged that the two men were her bodyguards.
“She was taken in for questioning and later released.”
The t men, aged 30 and 33, are due to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition
DispatchLIVE
Mhlontlo municipal employee’s ‘bodyguards’ arrested on illegal weapons charges
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Two “bodyguards” of a Mhlontlo municipality employee are due to appear in court on Monday after police arrested them in connection with illegal firearms on Friday.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said an intelligence-driven operation had led to the arrest of the men for alleged possession of prohibited firearms with serial numbers filed off and illegal possession of ammunition.
“A municipal employee’s private vehicle with two of her ‘bodyguards’ was stopped on the N2 between Qumbu and Mthatha [on Friday], and the two men were found in possession of unlicensed firearms,” he said.
On Friday afternoon, Mthatha tactical response team members followed up on intelligence information and manned a vehicle checkpoint targeting a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.
OR Tambo police recover 12 illegal firearms
“A few minutes later, a Mercedes-Benz fitting the description of the vehicle with three occupants was spotted travelling on the N2 and was pulled off the road,” Nkohli said.
“Police searched the vehicle and found two unlicensed firearms on two male occupants.
“On questioning, the third occupant, who is believed to be working for the Mhlontlo local municipality, alleged that the two men were her bodyguards.
“She was taken in for questioning and later released.”
The t men, aged 30 and 33, are due to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos