Alungile Nqebe shows her class as a boxing referee
Exposed to the ring by her brother, 23-year-old Mthatha resident finds her niche in a tough sport
Though Alungile Nqebe was used to having physical altercations with young girls — and sometimes even boys — while growing up in Mabaleni village in rural Port St Johns, she had no idea that there was a sport called boxing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.