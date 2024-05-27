Nine WSU students in hospital after being hit by rubber bullets in clash with police
At least nine students from Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus were rushed to Mthatha Regional Hospital after they were allegedly shot with rubber bullets by the police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.