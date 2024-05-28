He said KwaZulu-Natal was unique but police had plans to deal with the challenge.
KZN 'combat ready' for election with boats, cars and choppers, says top cop Mkhwanazi
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will be accompanied by a police escort to avoid “unfortunate” incidents.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Sunday said it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK Party supporters alleging vote rigging in progress.
The IEC dismissed the allegations, saying: “These videos relate to activities at Chesterville and Hammarsdale. We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.”
On Tuesday, Mkhwanazi said: “All sensitive material from the IEC which comes from the warehouses should be transported with police escort. If there is any sensitive material that leaves without us, there should be consequences.”
He said KwaZulu-Natal was unique but police had plans to deal with the challenge.
“There are polling stations where boats are used to cross the river to access them. That’s one polling station that closes earlier than others.”
Limitations would be overcome as police have resources which include boats, 4x4 vehicles and helicopters.
Mkhwanazi said they were also relying on the intelligence security plan information to counter threats and political parties would be engaged where necessary.
He also cited Friday's blockade where taxi drivers closed some of Durban’s busy routes.
“They must come down and tell us so we can be able to guide them. You have a right to gather as the law allows you to, but when you do it, do it responsibly without affecting others. We sat down with them on Sunday and agreed on this,” said Mkhwanazi.
Police are “combat ready” to protect the public during the election.
“We have dispatched a group of officers who will go to support other members to secure peaceful elections.”
He called on police to prevent, combat and investigate reports of irregularities.
“We apply to join the [police] service, no-one is forced. You must apply the law in executing your duties.
“We have not seen many incidents and people have mainly been tolerant of each other,” said Mkhwanazi.
He was hopeful polling would run smoothly without major incidents.
Police continued to assess the risk categorisation of polling stations after they found 215 of them were high risk.
