Ramaphosa deploys 2,828 soldiers to maintain order during elections

Presidency says the cost will be about R60m

By TimesLIVE - 28 May 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the exercise will form part of Operation Prosper and will apply from May 20 to June 7.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,828 National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the elections. 

They will also be employed for the preservation of law and order during this period. 

In a statement on the eve of the elections, Ramaphosa informed the acting speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces of his move. He said the employment will form part of Operation Prosper and applies from May 20 to June 7. 

The Presidency said the expenditure was estimated at close to R60m.

