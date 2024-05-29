Citizens barred from voting after voter roll mix up
Mthatha residents Darrel Godwin, popularly known as Mageba, and his 84-year-old mother Margaret Godwin could not vote at the Mthatha Town Hall as their names did not appear on the voters' roll...
