Taxi blockade had big impact on schooling and exams
The education department has confirmed that about 19,837 grade 12 pupils from OR Tambo Inland and OR Tambo Coastal missed their midyear exams due to Monday’s taxi operators protest. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.