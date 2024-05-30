Sporting personalities have plenty of advice for incoming government
The adage “sport and politics don’t mix” was disproved by well-known Eastern Cape athletes on Wednesday when they cast their ballots in the hope of influencing the next administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.