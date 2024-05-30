WATCH | Volcano in Iceland erupts for fifth time since December

“The first assessment of scientists is that the beginning of this eruption is more powerful than in previous eruptions,” the office said.

Flights continued as usual at Reykjavik's Keflavik Airport, according to the airport's website.

The fiery spectacle underlines the challenges faced by the island nation of almost 400,000 people as scientists have warned that repeated eruptions are possible in Reykjanes for decades or even centuries.

Wednesday's was the eighth eruption since 2021 on the peninsula, home to some 30,000 people, after geological systems that had lain dormant for 800 years became active again.

“It started as a very traditional fissure eruption with a lot of lava fountains and lava already being spilled out,” said Ari Trausti Gudmundsson, an Icelandic geophysicist.

“The fountain activity is usually most powerful in the beginning. It abates very slowly, and maybe in the next 24 hours, most of these lava fountains will slow,” he said, adding that the eruption could go on for days or weeks.