By Sunday, as the cut-off low-pressure system moves over the country from the west, it will result in cold temperatures and widespread thundershowers across the western, central and southern parts, then spreading to the eastern parts later in the day.
“Some of these storms may develop to become severe in places over the central and eastern interior, resulting in large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds. Rain is expected to continue on Monday over the eastern and southern parts of the country,” it said.
Further cold daytime temperatures (12°C-17°C) are expected across the western and southern parts from Friday onwards while spreading to the central and eastern parts (including the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga highveld and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal) on Monday.
“Very cold temperatures (maximum temperatures below 10°C), with mountain snow are possible over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the eastern high ground of the Western Cape, the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, parts of the Drakensberg and in Lesotho on Monday.
“The system is expected to weaken and exit over the country's southern coast on Tuesday, with rainfall still expected over parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. The rest of the country will see the return of clear weather conditions but temperatures will remain cold.”
The weather service has warned that the weather system is in the early stages of development and forecasts might change over the weekend.
TimesLIVE
Cold, wet and windy conditions expected across large parts of SA
Reporter
Image: Supplied
A significant drop in daytime temperatures is forecast over the next few days, with showers and thundershowers possible in most parts of the country as well as snow in elevated areas.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Friday cold, wet and windy conditions are expected in large parts of the country this weekend into early next week.
This is due to a developing cut-off low-pressure system over the western and southern parts from Sunday into Monday.
“Cut-off low-pressure systems are commonly associated with widespread rain, snow, strong to gale-force winds and rough sea conditions in winter,” said the SAWS.
Sunny outlook for election day
Showers and rain will develop along the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape later on Friday and extend over much of the province from Saturday.
“Heavy 24-hour rain with accumulations of 50mm to 100mm are possible, particularly in places along the coastal belt, where there will also be strong to gale-force winds and rough sea conditions with wave heights of five to six metres.
“Wave heights of seven to eight metres are likely offshore. Strong winds and rough seas are also expected to spread along the south coast of the Western Cape from Saturday afternoon.”
The weather service said marine operations and users, including large and small vessels at sea and beachgoers, should take note of the expected deteriorating weather and sea conditions.
Wolves released into the paddocks of society
By Sunday, as the cut-off low-pressure system moves over the country from the west, it will result in cold temperatures and widespread thundershowers across the western, central and southern parts, then spreading to the eastern parts later in the day.
“Some of these storms may develop to become severe in places over the central and eastern interior, resulting in large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds. Rain is expected to continue on Monday over the eastern and southern parts of the country,” it said.
Further cold daytime temperatures (12°C-17°C) are expected across the western and southern parts from Friday onwards while spreading to the central and eastern parts (including the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga highveld and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal) on Monday.
“Very cold temperatures (maximum temperatures below 10°C), with mountain snow are possible over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the eastern high ground of the Western Cape, the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, parts of the Drakensberg and in Lesotho on Monday.
“The system is expected to weaken and exit over the country's southern coast on Tuesday, with rainfall still expected over parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. The rest of the country will see the return of clear weather conditions but temperatures will remain cold.”
The weather service has warned that the weather system is in the early stages of development and forecasts might change over the weekend.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos