BREAKING | ANC retains EC, losses 30-year majority rule in parliament

The African National Congress (ANC) emerged victorious in the Eastern Cape however has lost its 30-year parliamentary majority as landmark elections officially conclude.
The official declaration was announced on Sunday evening by the Electoral Commision's (IEC) chair Mosotho Moepya at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
With 100 % of the votes counted with a 58% voter turnout, The ANC managed just 40% of the vote securing 159 seats of the 400 in parliament, falling short of the majority vote.
This means the party will have to seek coalition partners to surpass the 50% mark, a first for the country since 1994.
Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the official opposition with 21.8 % votes , securing 87 seats and new comers, led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma , uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), 14.59 % of the votes with 58 seats .
Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received a slight decline from the previous elections, receiving 9.52 % securing 39 seats.
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is set to return for a second term as premier of the Eastern Cape after the party received 62.42 % of the provincial vote, securing 45 seats
This is a decline from the 68% votes received in 2019.
DA remains the official opposition in the province with 14.88% support securing 11 seats and EFF in third position with 10.19 % voter support, securing eight seats.
About 1.4% (20,783) ballots in the province were spoilt with a 52.72% voter turnout.
During the announcement , IEC commisioner Dr Nomsa Masuku said the electoral commission had a bumpy ride.
"We've had bumps against our walls, and her we are we are still standing.
The commission received 579 objections during the election.
Despite this, IEC electoral officer Sy Mamabolo maintained that the elections were free and fare.
Mamabolo said 16.2m voters casted their ballots with 1.1m special votes recorded.
Moepya said the elections were the most difficult and highly contested.
"These elections have tested our strengths and the strength of our institution , they have put the integrity of our systems clear for all to see and to test, they have shown and demonstrated the resolve of our citizens to embrace democracy at a time such as this."
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | ANC retains EC, losses 30-year majority rule in parliament
Image: MARK ANDREWS
The African National Congress (ANC) emerged victorious in the Eastern Cape however has lost its 30-year parliamentary majority as landmark elections officially conclude.
The official declaration was announced on Sunday evening by the Electoral Commision's (IEC) chair Mosotho Moepya at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
With 100 % of the votes counted with a 58% voter turnout, The ANC managed just 40% of the vote securing 159 seats of the 400 in parliament, falling short of the majority vote.
This means the party will have to seek coalition partners to surpass the 50% mark, a first for the country since 1994.
Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the official opposition with 21.8 % votes , securing 87 seats and new comers, led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma , uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), 14.59 % of the votes with 58 seats .
Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received a slight decline from the previous elections, receiving 9.52 % securing 39 seats.
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is set to return for a second term as premier of the Eastern Cape after the party received 62.42 % of the provincial vote, securing 45 seats
This is a decline from the 68% votes received in 2019.
DA remains the official opposition in the province with 14.88% support securing 11 seats and EFF in third position with 10.19 % voter support, securing eight seats.
About 1.4% (20,783) ballots in the province were spoilt with a 52.72% voter turnout.
During the announcement , IEC commisioner Dr Nomsa Masuku said the electoral commission had a bumpy ride.
"We've had bumps against our walls, and her we are we are still standing.
The commission received 579 objections during the election.
Despite this, IEC electoral officer Sy Mamabolo maintained that the elections were free and fare.
Mamabolo said 16.2m voters casted their ballots with 1.1m special votes recorded.
Moepya said the elections were the most difficult and highly contested.
"These elections have tested our strengths and the strength of our institution , they have put the integrity of our systems clear for all to see and to test, they have shown and demonstrated the resolve of our citizens to embrace democracy at a time such as this."
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos