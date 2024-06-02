Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist Nelson Mandela Bay and its residents following a torrential downpour and flooding at the weekend.
The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said they had been in communication with Nelson Mandela Bay Fire Station and Disaster Management, and Kariega Disaster Management from Saturday night and Sunday morning to assist in the area.
At least two people died, two more are missing and several roads have been flooded as heavy rain continues to fall with 65 people having also been rescued.
Sooliman said their teams in East London would also be activated as more rain is expect throughout the weekend
“Infrastructure damage, loss of life, missing and injured people, a fire station submerged, vehicles washed away, multiple areas affected in these regions and the Baakens River in danger of bursting its banks with major risk to low lying houses are the immediate challenges.”
Sooliman said Gift of the Givers had received the full support the provincial police commissioner Major-General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene and Gen Vuyisile Ncata, in Gqeberha, as well as Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of NMB Business Chamber and other corporate companies.
“Gift of the Givers teams in East London and Gqeberha will be supported by team members from Cape Town, George and Adelaide with emergency supplies already being loaded at these centres, while additional items will be procured locally.
“Support from the head office in Pietermaritzburg, if needed, will be dispatched. We are busy arranging warehousing in the various centres,” Sooliman said.
Gift of the Givers steps in to assist with Eastern Cape flood
Image: Supplied
