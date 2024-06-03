Eastern Cape police on Monday said they were investigating after their colleague was found dead following several unusual incidents.
Police said Sgt Sinethemba Msutu's body was found by fishermen on Saturday afternoon lying between rocks at the West Bank beach, East London.
Col Priscilla Naidu said Msutu had been involved in a car accident on Thursday.
"[He] was taken to a private hospital for treatment. On the same night, a colleague picked him up and took him to his police barracks at SAPS Cambridge,” Naidu said.
Eastern Cape police investigate death of colleague after series of unusual events
Image: Facebook/ @Sinethemba Msutu
Eastern Cape police on Monday said they were investigating after their colleague was found dead following several unusual incidents.
Police said Sgt Sinethemba Msutu's body was found by fishermen on Saturday afternoon lying between rocks at the West Bank beach, East London.
Col Priscilla Naidu said Msutu had been involved in a car accident on Thursday.
"[He] was taken to a private hospital for treatment. On the same night, a colleague picked him up and took him to his police barracks at SAPS Cambridge,” Naidu said.
BREAKING | Seven Angels killers finally found guilty of cop murders
Early the next morning at about 9.30am, a fire was reported in his room at the barracks.
“He was not in the room at the time. A missing person's report was opened on the same day,” said Naidu.
The next day, Msutu's body was found on the beach about 9km from the police barracks where he was dropped off by his colleague.
Naidu could not confirm his cause of death pending the results of the post mortem report.
An inquest docket had been opened.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos