In January a litre of 95ULP in Gauteng cost R22.49, R3 less than the cost in May. The same fuel at the coast cost R21.77/l in January, R2.93 cheaper than R24.70 now.
“While the decreases will bring relief, the cost of fuel is still higher now than it was a few months ago and again points to the financial pressure many South Africans still experience.”
The association said changes to this data are likely before the formal adjustment by the mineral resources and energy department on Wednesday, but it still expects substantial decreases across the board this month.
“High fuel costs and interest rates are still strangling many South Africans — especially those with debt — and any positive development will be well received. However, it remains necessary that the fuel pricing mechanism is reviewed to determine if there are any factors that can be permanently revised to mitigate against rising fuel costs in future. This is a call we have been making on government since 2018 and the longer it takes to do so, the longer South Africans will bear the brunt of fluctuations in the factors that influence the fuel price.
Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA
A stronger average rand/US dollar exchange rate in May and lower international product prices are driving local fuel pricing down and South Africans can expect good news when official fuel data is adjusted for June.
The Automobile Association (AA) says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is indicating significant fuel price decreases for June, which will bring relief to consumers who have seen prices increase steadily since February.
“In mid-May we forecast humble decreases of about 61c/l for 95ULP and 63c/l for 93ULP. However, the favourable environment of lower international product prices is being assisted by a stronger rand to US dollar exchange rate and this has augmented our earlier outlook. Based on the latest CEF data, petrol is set to decrease by about R1.06/l for 95ULP and 93ULP, diesel by about R1/l and illuminating paraffin by about 80c/l,” said the AA.
Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June
“Consumers are embattled and it is incumbent upon government to find ways to deal with this situation. As we have also said many times before, civil society organisations such as ours stand ready to work with government on finding solutions that benefit all citizens and we believe it is long overdue that government accepts this invitation for collaboration,” the AA said.
