Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' and storm batter parts of KZN

By TIMESLIVE - 03 June 2024
Dozens of residents including minor children seeking shelter from the storm were injured in structural collapses. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Several residents were injured as a storm swept through Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon

“The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Tongaat operations became inundated with calls for assistance from residents from 4.38pm.

“All available reaction officers and Rusa paramedics were immediately dispatched to assist with the high volume of call-outs,” Rusa said in a statement.

It Rusa said several homes in Magwaveni and Sandfields had collapsed.

Trees were uprooted, blocking roads and causing major traffic jams. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Dozens of residents, including minor children are seeking shelter after numerous structural collapses.

In one video, believed to have been recorded by a Tongaat resident, the woman could be heard calling for help and saying people were trapped beneath the collapsed structures. 

This is a developing story. 

