WATCH | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay
By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 03 June 2024
Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.
Seven people died in the floods and large parts of the metro were left without electricity from Saturday afternoon after power cables broke.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend. Seven people have lost their lives during the floods. Large parts of the metro were left without electricity from Saturday afternoon as a result of the adverse weather that broke power lines.
