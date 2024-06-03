News Editors Choice

WATCH | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 03 June 2024

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend. 

Seven people died in the floods and large parts of the metro were left without electricity from Saturday afternoon after power cables broke.

