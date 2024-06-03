Woman eventually recognised as traditional leader of AmaZizi in Ngqamakhwe after long battle
An Eastern Cape royal, Nkosazana Nosibonele Sikiti, who should have ascended to the throne and succeeded her grandfather some 20 years ago but was sidelined for the position because she is a woman, has eventually been recognised as the traditional leader of AmaZizi in Ngqamakhwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.