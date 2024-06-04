Beare family condemns ‘heinous’ knife attack ‘over pro-Palestine support’

In the video clip, seemingly taken after Grayson was arrested (he is wearing ankle cuffs), he said “she was not totally innocent” in an apparent reference to the woman who was fatally stabbed.
Philanthropist and businessman Julian Beare and the Beare family say they are shocked and dismayed at a “heinous” attack on a Durban family on Sunday.
The family, who TimesLIVE has not identified in the interests of safeguarding a minor, came under attack early on Sunday morning.
A woman in her 40s died after being stabbed many times, while her husband and son, who were stabbed more than a dozen times, were in a critical condition when paramedics arrived.
On Tuesday the Beare family said the suspect, Grayson (born King), is the son of Julian’s late wife from who he had been estranged for more than 30 years.
Julian adopted Grayson when they married but had been estranged from him for a number of years.
“Grayson has previously been treated for an array of substance abuse and psychological issues. To our knowledge, he is under professional medical care,” the family said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, their loved ones and community and heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those injured.”
The family said they offered the victims full support, though “nothing we can say or do can reverse the violent actions”.
The family would not assist Grayson financially or in any way in his defence.
“We are also horrified by his deeply upsetting comments we heard in the video circulating. We totally reject any association with what he has said or done.”
In the video clip, seemingly taken after Grayson was arrested (he is wearing ankle cuffs), he said “she was not totally innocent” in an apparent reference to the woman who was fatally stabbed.
He said she hated his family and “thought it funny and entertaining” that his cousins were killed in Israel.
He said he was not Jewish “ by ancestry”, but had “family there”. He said he was a Zionist “once upon a time”.
He seemed to agree he killed her because she was "happy Muslims were killing Jews".
Grayson asked if her husband, who the interviewer said he stabbed 15 times, was alive. The interviewer replied he was and questioned why he first attacked the couple’s teenage son.
He said: “We can solve this simply.”
When asked how, he said: “We are fighting over f**k all.”
