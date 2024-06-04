Mystery surrounds death of Cambridge policeman
Body of sergeant found among rocks at West Bank Beach a day after he survived car accident
The family of a policeman whose body has been found at West Bank Beach are shocked by his unexplained death. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.