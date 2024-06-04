The state has reconsidered its decision to charge a second accused person to join former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in the dock.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to study docket contents
The state has reconsidered its decision to charge a second accused person to join former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in the dock.
Mapisa-Nqakula stood alone in a bright blue dress when her matter returned before the Pretoria magistrate's court, where a second accused was expected to be charged with her.
She could head to trial alone as the state has decided not to charge any other accused persons.
“That person was going to be charged with money laundering, not corruption. We have reconsidered and a decision has been taken not to add any accused,” said prosecutor Bheki Manyathi.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said several factors were considered when going through evidence related to the second accused.
“We had to interrogate the evidence before us and took the decision it would not stand the test in the court. This person was not officially charged.”
Manyathi said the state intends to hear the trial before the Pretoria high court and requested a postponement to July 9 for a high court date.
Mapisa-Nqakula has received full disclosure of the charges against her.
The former speaker had applied to the Pretoria high court in March to request the NPA be ordered to disclose the contents of her docket.
“She received full disclosure of the docket [on Tuesday] and has to prepare for her trial and an agreement between the state and the attorney to be transferred. We also agreed that any further applications will be dealt with in the high court. We are happy with the processes so far,” Manyathi said.
Mapisa-Nqakula is on R50,000 bail and faces 12 counts of corruption and one for alleged money laundering.
She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract when she was defence minister. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied all allegations.
