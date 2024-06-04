SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was fatally shot on October 2014.
This evidence ties in with that given by cellphone data expert Col Lambertus Steyn, who also testified in court that he had flagged a SIM swap on Meyiwas's phone after his death.
According to data presented in court by Vythilingam, the SIM swap was successfully done on the morning of October 27 2014, at about 4.21pm at Cellucity, at the Benmore Gardens shopping centre.
She focused on the transaction conducted on Meyiwa's cellphone number.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi’s home in Vosloorus. They were relaxing over lunch and watching a soccer match with Kelly’s sister Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, and two of Meyiwa’s friends, who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal. The occupants of the house told police that two robbers entered, demanding cash and cellphones, before Meyiwa was shot in a scuffle with one of the intruders.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthobisi Prince Ncube‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering Meyiwa.
Explaining the concept of a SIM swap, Vythilingam said it is when one requests another SIM card due to a problem with the original card.
She said the process involves either going to a Vodacom shop or any retail shop, purchasing a SIM card and/or calling customer services.
She said the information is verified before a SIM swap is done.
“First if you go into a store you will have to take a copy of your ID, a copy of your Vodacom cellphone account or any other retail account or some sort of proof to show that that SIM card is Rica’d in your name. If you call in to do a SIM swap, about five questions are asked, your ID number is confirmed and they often ask you what your last five numbers you dialled are or when was the last time you topped up your airtime,” she said.
Vythilingam said a SIM swap cannot be done if any of this information is not done.
Zoning in on Meyiwa’s number, she confirmed a SIM swap and said it was done in a retailer by an agent she named in court.
She said she couldn't tell who had requested the SIM swap or if an ID was provided to the agent.
Vythilingam said the new swapped SIM card was inserted in a Nokia 2330 classic.
There were 63 successful calls made on the swapped SIM card.
According to her evidence, calls made include those to the customer care service.
“Round about 17:25 until 17:26, SMSs were received. At 19:05 until 19:15, calls were made to Vodacom customer care. at 19:27 and 21:04, the phone was on voicemail,” she said.
She said the number last reflects on voicemail at 21:04.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
