“The driver jumped out of the taxi with officers chasing but jumped into the river alongside the road in an attempt to evade arrest.
“Unable to see the suspect surface, and with a fast-flowing current bolstered by the recent heavy rain, additional resources were requested.”
Members of the fire and rescue service arrived at the scene where an extensive search took place on the banks and downstream of the river.
“No sign of the taxi driver could be found,” said Smith.
The matter was reported to Athlone SAPS after it was discovered the minibus has outstanding fines and was impounded.
“The registered owner of the vehicle was requested to meet SAPS to identify the driver,” said Smith.
Taxi driver swept away in flooded river after trying to dodge Cape Town cops
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
