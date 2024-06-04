News

Two killed in tavern and two children burned to death ‘by men looking for their father’

By TimesLIVE - 04 June 2024
Two young girls died in an arson attack in Soshanguve.
Two young girls died in an arson attack in Soshanguve.
Image: 123RF// LUKAS GOJDA/ FILE

Gauteng police have assigned a team of seasoned detectives to trace and arrest suspects who shot six people, killing two, and burned a shack where two girls, aged four and seven, were sleeping in Soshanguve.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspects were after the father of the girls, who was not at home during the incident,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

Ex-VIP cop gets 35 years for triple murder

Former VIP police officer Ronnie Doko, who three years ago went on a killing spree, shooting dead a priest, a traditional leader and a businessman, ...
News
1 day ago

Gunmen arrived at a shebeen at the Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve on Sunday evening and fired shots at the patrons, he said.

A man and a woman died at the scene. The four wounded patrons were taken to a medical care centre.

The suspects left the tavern to the shack in the same area and set it alight. The two girls were both certified dead at the scene.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...