WATCH | Tornado havoc in KZN

04 June 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer

The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of five lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit. Dozens of people are being treated for injuries, the provincial government said. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure and five deaths in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit.

The storm brought with it at least two tornadoes as the region was hammered by heavy wind, rain and hail.

