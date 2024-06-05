A total of 25 people intercepted at OR Tambo trying to enter SA illegally

Twenty-five people were intercepted and deported by Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) on Tuesday night after trying to enter SA illegally.
Thirteen Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found to be in possession of fake visitors’ visas, while one Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the entry requirements on arrival.
The BMA said they were deported back to their countries in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
“[The] ICAO provide global standards for air transport operations and highlight that a person who entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their countries of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to SA and shall bear the costs of that travel,” it said.
According to the BMA, Ortia is being targeted by people attempting to enter the country illegally.
On Sunday, five Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with the Airports Company SA (Acsa).
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato has warned travellers who are in contravention of the Immigration Act.
He commended the operations by BMA officials at Ortia, saying that as it is the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, detection systems need to be advanced.
“The diligence and professionalism displayed by our team have prevented potential security threats and upheld the rule of law. We will continue to enhance our capabilities and escalate
co-operation with Acsa security as well as collaborate with international partners to address and combat such illicit activities,” Masiapato said.
Acsa regional GM Jabulani Khambule said the latest interceptions of illegal travellers by the BMA demonstrate the importance of their multi-agency safety and security approach to enhance airport and aviation security.
“The aviation security model is vertically and horizontally integrated with various law enforcement authorities and is important to root out criminality at our airports.”
The BMA said it would intensify operations with the deployment of an additional 400 junior border guards who started duty on June 1 at various ports of entry.
