News

The 200-year-old Eastern Cape press is in a shambles, but there is a plan

Bid to save legendary Lovedale Press

Premium
By SANDISO PHALISO - 05 June 2024

At the entrance to the Lovedale Press in Edikeni in the Eastern Cape is a plaque on which is written: “The earliest record of anything written by any Bantu-speaking African in his own language in South Africa, was made at the small printing press at Old Lovedale.” These are the words of famous Xhosa author AC Jordan, who published many books through Lovedale Press...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...