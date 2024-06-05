Bright young leader selected for prestigious US fellowship

Ondela Mlandu, an alumna of Clarendon High School, has ticked a long-standing ambition off her bucket list.
As an accomplished communications maven, she is set to fly the SA flag high after having been selected for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, a goal she has been working towards for several years, vowing to achieve it before turning 35.
But she has done so at the age of 33.
She is one of 40 people from Sub-Saharan Africa selected for the fellowship in 2024.
Mlandu, from East London, is dedicated to corporate communications, navigating the ever-evolving media landscape, and championing grassroots social change for girls and women.
“I wouldn’t call the fellowship a dream come true but definitely it’s something that I’ve wanted to accomplish and be a part of.
“I’ve applied twice before so I consider this third application a charm.
“I also wanted to achieve this goal before 35 so I’m happy it is happening.
“In all that I do, I am driven by my love for the African continent and its great potential.”
The fellowship is the 10-year-old flagship programme of the US government’s Young African Leaders Initiative.
Every year, exceptional young leaders with a proven track record of fostering innovation and driving positive change in their communities and countries are chosen from Sub-Saharan Africa.
To qualify for the fellowship, candidates must have a track record of leadership and achievement in business or entrepreneurship, civic engagement, or public and government service.
Each applicant is required to showcase a commitment to public or community service, volunteerism, or mentorship.
Mlandu said she had always been passionate about driving change.
“As someone who believes in lifelong learning, I’m continuously on a path to learn and upskill myself.
“I am passionate about driving dialogue, action and change, especially for youth in the careers and entrepreneurship field.”
.
“I am placed in the Leadership in Business track, and will be in the US for six weeks at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
“As a former multimedia journalist, with working experience in journalism, public relations, digital marketing, radio broadcasting and corporate communications, I’ve always been intrigued by programmes and fellowships that are centred on creating an impact.
“In addition to my contribution to the media and communications industry, I am also the Southern Africa Region Community Champion for the Global Shapers Community, an initiative founded by the World Economic Forum.
“I work alongside 17 Sadc [Southern African Development Community] hubs in the Southern African region, assisting them with governance and their community projects including climate change, quality education projects, sustainability, alleviating poverty and digital literacy projects — all aimed at making some kind of social impact.”
Mlandu said she could not wait to rub shoulders with other seasoned leaders with the same vision as hers.
“I look forward to engaging with young working professionals from across Africa.
“I cannot wait to see how we can collaborate to improve our continent.
“I’ve been fortunate to be exposed to travel from a young age and I can truly say that as Africans, our time is now!
“I am excited to learn from the other fellows and expand my expertise.
“I am particularly looking forward to meeting leaders from the US government, civil society and business leaders, to exchange insights on how they do business abroad.
“I also look forward to building networks and lifelong friendships with the fellows in my cohort as we exchange skills and ideas.”
Mlandu said she intended to plough back the skills she acquired when she returned home.
“I get excited thinking about the impact each of us will make in our communities and the ripple effect that will create for our countries.
“The intention is to return home and serve through what we have learnt on the fellowship and then to create and build opportunities for our communities.
“When it comes to travelling abroad, many often speak about the ‘culture shock’ — but I choose to be optimistic about what I will be exposed to.
“I intend to keep an open mind and to move with intention.
“It’s important to approach new countries with an open mind, so I can learn as much as possible.”
