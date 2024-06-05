Eastern Cape counts cost as snow adds to flooding woes
Several roads closed due to dangerous conditions, with cold and rain set to continue
As the provincial government began counting the cost of the heavy flooding that uprooted families and destroyed homes in the Eastern Cape, a new cold front saw snowfalls which led to the closure of several roads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.