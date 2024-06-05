Former Mhlontlo municipal manager’s home also under attack
After the home of Mhlontlo municipal manager Lungile Ndabeni was peppered with bullets and two of his vehicles torched in a Tsolo village on Saturday night, the Qumbu home of his predecessor, Thando Mase, also came under gunfire...
