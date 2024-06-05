News

Lawyer caught with Mandrax, dagga by court orderly: police

By TimesLIVE - 05 June 2024
The attorney was allegedly found in possession of Mandrax tablets and dagga.
Image: SAPS

A Western Cape court orderly allegedly found 79 sachets filled with dagga sealed in cling wrap plastic and 100 Mandrax tablets in the possession of a lawyer, police say.

The 41-year-old attorney, who was supposed to represent a suspect in the Kuils River magistrate’s court, was stopped and searched on Tuesday after he arrived at the main entrance.

Security thought he was behaving suspiciously and alerted the orderly, spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said. 

He was detained on a charge of possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE

