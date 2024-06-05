Mabuyane appeals for private sector help with flood relief
As deadly floods left 10 people dead and thousands homeless in the Eastern Cape, premier Oscar Mabuyane has urged the private sector to join forces with the government to provide much-needed help to the victims...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.