Medical association has alternative plan to NHI
SAMA challenging Bill and instead wants a Universal Healthcare Coverage approach
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has rejected the government’s new National Health Insurance Bill that was recently signed into law and is pursuing the legal route to ensure that the government commits itself to a mechanism that will achieve Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) instead...
