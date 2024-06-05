News

Medical association has alternative plan to NHI

SAMA challenging Bill and instead wants a Universal Healthcare Coverage approach

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and SINO MAJANGAZA - 05 June 2024

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has rejected the government’s new National Health Insurance Bill that was recently signed into law and is pursuing the legal route to ensure that the government commits itself to a mechanism that will achieve Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) instead...

