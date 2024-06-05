The payments were made as EOH was bidding for government tenders. They allegedly included deposits to his personal bank account, payments for luxury holiday accommodation in the Western Cape and car payments.
The commission, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, recommended in April 2022 that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position as then deputy minister of state security. The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to alleged attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.
Kodwa was appointed as minister of sports, arts and culture in March 2023.
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa appears in court over corruption kickback allegations
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on corruption charges.
The minister was arrested on Wednesday with former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, the Hawks confirmed.
The state will not oppose bail.
The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by Mackay between May 2015 and February 2016.
The payments were made as EOH was bidding for government tenders. They allegedly included deposits to his personal bank account, payments for luxury holiday accommodation in the Western Cape and car payments.
The commission, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, recommended in April 2022 that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position as then deputy minister of state security. The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to alleged attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.
Kodwa was appointed as minister of sports, arts and culture in March 2023.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos