'We have many black parties': Lindiwe Sisulu not supporting DA-ANC coalition talks
Image: Michael Walter/Sunday Times
Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu believes an ANC-DA coalition is not the right fit for her party.
This week the DA confirmed it started coalition talks with the ANC and the IFP.
“We are ideologically at variance with the DA. I cannot imagine having to drag people who do not have similar issues [and insights] into our problems and be able to take the country forward,” Sisulu said in an interview with the SABC on Tuesday.
She believes the ANC lost the majority vote in last week’s elections because it “failed to deliver” to its constituency.
“We have been in government for a very long time. The electorate has punished us repeatedly because we have not been able to deliver on the things we promised our people.
“At this point we would need to seriously take on a partner or partners that will help us deliver on the promises we have made since 1994.
“Why would we go for a party that is completely at variance with what we believe in? The difference is clear in the Western Cape. There are still clear inequalities for the people.”
