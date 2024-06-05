Politician Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay were each granted bail of R30,000 on Wednesday after appearing in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Johannesburg.
The case emanates from the state capture commission which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by Mackay. The Hawks arrested them under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act as well as Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The case was postponed to July 23 for disclosure of the docket contents to the defence and consultations for pretrial preparations.
After his arrest and court appearance, Kodwa announced he was relinquishing his position as minister of sports, arts and culture
“Mr Kodwa has informed the president that he will resign,” the ministry said, adding he strongly denies any merit in the case against him.
Zizi Kodwa granted bail — and resigns as cabinet minister
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa appears in court over corruption kickback allegations
The resignation is with immediate effect.
“Mr Kodwa expresses his appreciation to the president and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation. He also takes the opportunity to thank the staff at the ministry and department of sport, arts and culture for the opportunity to serve with them and to all stakeholders ... with whom he has worked so well as minister.”
