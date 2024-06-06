Qaba granted leave to appeal against court’s decision
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and its chief executive, Anele Qaba, have been granted leave to appeal against a high court judgment that reviewed and set aside his appointment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.