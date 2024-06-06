Six members of family shot in cold blood
Distraught Tsolo grandfather, 94, asks: ‘Why are they so cruel that they wiped out the whole family?’
A widowed 94-year-old Eastern Cape man is mourning the deaths of six members of his family — including his son, daughter-in-law, daughter and grandchild — gunned down in cold blood on Monday and Tuesday nights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.