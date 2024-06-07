“The two said they would get off the plane to go talk to the police, which they did, and after a while we saw them being handcuffed and escorted to a police vehicle. It was then announced we were going to disembark.”
Details emerge about ‘possible threat’ that delayed FlySafair flight at Cape Town airport
Passenger describes what it was like on the tarmac
Image: ACSA/X
More details have emerged about the delay of a FlySafair flight to Johannesburg after the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed the arrests of two people who allegedly triggered the bomb scare at Cape Town International Airport.
Acsa initially confirmed the police bomb squad was called to the airport after the crew of a departing FlySafair flight, FA102, to OR Tambo International Airport was alerted about a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.
The aircraft was searched while passengers waited for clearance before being escorted to another plane.
“The reported security threat was an isolated incident triggered by comments allegedly made by two passengers aboard the aircraft,” Acsa said.
“We can confirm two suspects were apprehended, and there are no further risks to airport operations.”
The affected passengers were rebooked onto another flight and later arrived safely at their destination.
One passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, provided details about the more than five-hour delay.
According to him, the flight was scheduled to leave Cape Town at about 5.25pm but initially experienced a 15-minute delay.
“When we boarded the plane the flight crew or captain announced we'll be on our way [but] there was a security check and they needed to sign a few documents. It was said these were operational issues.
“After about an hour waiting, they said we were the unlucky plane selected for a security check. As time went on we saw police vehicles starting to arrive and then K9 units. They circled the plane for a few minutes and we saw two bags taken out and placed on the tarmac a few metres from the plane.”
The passenger, who was returning to Johannesburg, said they were told the K9 unit dog would board the plane to conduct a search. Throughout the process, he said passengers were not given any information or updates on the situation.
The captain eventually informed them arrangements were being made for an alternative flight to take them to their destination.
The situation took a strange turn when two passengers made an alarming revelation in the plane.
“ Two men sitting behind me said the bags on the tarmac, a pinkish mauve bag and a black one which were circled several times by K9 unit dogs, were theirs. Everyone was shocked because we thought someone had brought drugs on the plane. We didn't think it could be a bomb scare because why would they keep us on a plane for three hours if there was a bomb scare. What if something goes off?
“The two said they would get off the plane to go talk to the police, which they did, and after a while we saw them being handcuffed and escorted to a police vehicle. It was then announced we were going to disembark.”
Passengers were initially told to leave their luggage behind so it could be sniffed but after an uproar and negotiations, they were allowed to leave with their bags provided they were searched as they left the plane.
Passengers were removed from the scene for about 20 minutes and when they returned, they found the bomb squad at the scene, in addition to the more than 15 police vehicles.
“That's when we realised this might be a bomb issue. Some people were frustrated and yelling at the crew. We tried calming them but when we saw the bomb squad, that's when reality sunk in that we were in a plane that possibly had a bomb.”
The passengers willing to travel eventually boarded another plane and arrived in Johannesburg soon after 12.30am on Friday.
Detailing the mood on the aircraft during the ordeal, the passenger said they mostly tried to make light of the situation, “but a lot of people, specially parents with young children, were very frustrated”.
“Children were starting to get agitated and hungry and it was cold in the plane. Mentally, I was exhausted because there's nothing one can do. The police had taken over control of the plane and it was no longer in FlySafair's hands. I was disappointed in the way FlySafair handled the issue because we only received a message when the flight was delayed by 15 minutes. From there, we were basically getting information from the flight crew and captain.
“Their crisis response was quite weak but kudos to the crew and captain, who kept a cool demeanour,” he said.
FlySafair declined to comment and said the scene had become an “active investigation”.
“When a security threat like this is declared, the scene and the process becomes an active investigation and the matter is handed over to the police.
“We are conscious that it would have been amazing to intervene to allay passenger fears, and those of our own employees who were also subject to the scenario, but we are not permitted to do anything that might interfere in an active investigation. Everything has to be handled by the police.”
Police had not responded to TimesLIVE's query at the time of publishing.
