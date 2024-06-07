Gospel sensation Zameka Gasa-Hoyi eyes another award
Eastern Cape singing sensation Zameka Gasa-Hoyi is hoping to clinch another major award for the province after she was nominated for this year’s Ingoma Awards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.