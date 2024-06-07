POLL | Do you think a government of national unity will bring about more stability?

Though some progress has been made by the ANC in holding discussions with political parties to discuss which governing model would achieve stability in the country, it remains to be seen if the ruling party's preferred model will be accepted.
In a late-night address during the ANC national executive committee's (NEC) outcomes briefing on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's preferred model was a government of national unity (GNU).
He said the NEC directed its negotiating task team to develop in greater detail the modalities, principles and governance framework to guide all the parties to the GNU model to ensure it is coherent and effective.
Ramaphosa said the NEC would not preclude any party from joining the GNU based on ideological or political differences.
This means the ANC has decided to invite the DA to the pact. However, TimesLIVE understands the DA is not in favour of a GNU model of governance.
The decision by the ANC also means the door is open for the EFF to join its government. However, comments by EFF leader Julius Malema suggested the red berets might not join.
Ramaphosa said the purpose of the GNU would be to tackle the pressing issues South Africans want addressed.
“The ANC acknowledges we are at a moment of fundamental consequence in the lives of our nation. Our country requires extraordinary leadership and courage to plot a way forward. We must act with speed to safeguard national unity, peace, stability, inclusive economic growth, nonracialism and nonsexism,” he said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
